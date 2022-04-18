WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansans are trying to draw professional sports to the state, including those in the state capitol.

Just a few weeks ago, lawmakers were debating on the sports gambling bill. It’s possible that the bill includes financial incentives for major professional sports to build a new stadium or arena in Kansas.

This came days after the Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan confirmed that Kansas developers approached him about trying to move the team from Missouri to Kansas.

This morning, after G1 Sports & Entertainment announced the National Hockey League (NHL) pre-season game is coming to Wichita, partners said that this was all about retaining and recruiting people to the city. One of them seemed to hint that this won’t be the last time they try to attract even more events to Wichita, and perhaps even recruit a major professional team to Kansas.

“We’re kind of that city that is just big enough to host these events but not big enough where we’re on the radar, so we really have to go out there and sell ourselves. But, I keep telling people that we’re like the sleeping giant, right? Eventually, we’re going to wake up,” said Tien Huynh with G1 Sports & Entertainment.

Years ago, Intrust Bank Arena also hosted a National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Toronto Raptors, and now, this September, the city will host a preseason NHL game.