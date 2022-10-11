SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A truck carrying Budweiser overturned on Tuesday morning in southern Saline County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 7 a.m., troopers responded to a semi that rolled on southbound Interstate 135 near milepost 79.

The patrol said there were no injuries in the rollover.

Budweiser truck overturns in Saline County (Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

The right lane will be shut down for a time so crews can recover the semi and clean up all the spilled beer.