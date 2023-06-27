BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Buhler Chamber of Commerce is hosting a raffle to raise money to get a prosthetic leg for a local teacher who lost her leg due to a rare form of bone cancer.

The complete tailgate package being raffled off includes the following items and gift cards:

Items:

  • 36-inch flat-top grill
  • Propane bottle for grill
  • Two Chiefs loungers
  • Two Chiefs coolers
  • Chiefs picnic blanket
  • Two Chiefs mugs
  • Indoor/outdoor heater
  • E-Z Up Canopy
  • Taiga 55-quart cooler
  • BBQ gnome
  • Sizzlin Seeds sauce
  • BBQ tool set
  • BBQ spices
  • Ten Hutch Putt passes
  • Ten Wind Surge tickets
  • One month membership to Buhler Wellness Center
  • Ten Buhler pool passes
  • Three oil changes and details (Mid-West Ford)
  • City of Buhler blanket and mugs
  • Oral-B Genius toothbrush
  • Nail care kit/Color Street
  • Set of Angry Orchards bag boards

Gift cards:

  • One $100 Buhler Market gift card
  • One $50 Buhler Market gift card
  • One $100 VISA gift card
  • One $50 Mi Mexico gift card
  • Two $50 Burger Depot gift cards
  • One $25 Mustard Seed gift card
  • One $50 Gaedderts Sweet Corn stand gift card
  • One 10-pound hamburger gift card from Grassroots Cattle Company
  • One $50 Lavon’s gift card
  • One $50 Buhler Gas Co. gift card.

The complete tailgate package has over a $2500 value. More items will be added.

Tickets cost $20 each, or you can get six for $100. Only 1000 tickets will be sold.

You can get a ticket from any Buhler Chamber member or by calling 316-215-4749.

Participating Buhler Chamber members include:

  • Bartel Kitchen and Bath
  • Mi Mexico En tu Casa
  • Buhler Market
  • City of Buhler
  • Buhler Gas Co
  • Jack’s for all trades
  • Neufeldt’s flooring
  • Buhler Library
  • Buhler Sunshine Home
  • Burger Depot
  • Ideatek
  • Grand Staff thrift Boutique
  • Sunflower Metal
  • Prairie Bank of Kansas
  • Mid Kansas Credit Union

The winner will be announced on July 9 at the Hutchinson Monarch’s game during Buhler night.