BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Buhler Chamber of Commerce is hosting a raffle to raise money to get a prosthetic leg for a local teacher who lost her leg due to a rare form of bone cancer.

The complete tailgate package being raffled off includes the following items and gift cards:

Items:

36-inch flat-top grill

Propane bottle for grill

Two Chiefs loungers

Two Chiefs coolers

Chiefs picnic blanket

Two Chiefs mugs

Indoor/outdoor heater

E-Z Up Canopy

Taiga 55-quart cooler

BBQ gnome

Sizzlin Seeds sauce

BBQ tool set

BBQ spices

Ten Hutch Putt passes

Ten Wind Surge tickets

One month membership to Buhler Wellness Center

Ten Buhler pool passes

Three oil changes and details (Mid-West Ford)

City of Buhler blanket and mugs

Oral-B Genius toothbrush

Nail care kit/Color Street

Set of Angry Orchards bag boards

Gift cards:

One $100 Buhler Market gift card

One $50 Buhler Market gift card

One $100 VISA gift card

One $50 Mi Mexico gift card

Two $50 Burger Depot gift cards

One $25 Mustard Seed gift card

One $50 Gaedderts Sweet Corn stand gift card

One 10-pound hamburger gift card from Grassroots Cattle Company

One $50 Lavon’s gift card

One $50 Buhler Gas Co. gift card.

The complete tailgate package has over a $2500 value. More items will be added.

Tickets cost $20 each, or you can get six for $100. Only 1000 tickets will be sold.

You can get a ticket from any Buhler Chamber member or by calling 316-215-4749.

Participating Buhler Chamber members include:

Bartel Kitchen and Bath

Mi Mexico En tu Casa

Buhler Market

City of Buhler

Buhler Gas Co

Jack’s for all trades

Neufeldt’s flooring

Buhler Library

Buhler Sunshine Home

Burger Depot

Ideatek

Grand Staff thrift Boutique

Sunflower Metal

Prairie Bank of Kansas

Mid Kansas Credit Union

The winner will be announced on July 9 at the Hutchinson Monarch’s game during Buhler night.