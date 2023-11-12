LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — A building partially collapsed in the City of Lyons Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Lyons, the Lyons Fire Department was dispatched at 10 a.m. for the report of a structural collapse in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Upon arrival, the LFD found a partially collapsed two-story building located on the north side of the square in the downtown business district.

The fire department was able to contact the owners of the businesses occupying the building and learned that the building was empty, and no injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Casey Hoffman

One of the businesses, County Seat Bar & Grill, announced they are temporarily closed.

“I am heartbroken & don’t have a lot of answers right now. I just ask for lots of prayers! Prayers for the County Seat, Prayers for Yeraldi’s Boutique- Lyons Ks our neighbor whom was equally effected, Prayers for the many other businesses this is effecting and most importantly prayers for my 20+ employees who work so hard and rely on our livelihood to support their families,” said Amanda with the County Seat Bar & Grill.

Amanda says they can and will rebuild, and that this is not the end.

The city says first responders remained at the scene for the remainder of the day and strategically placed barricades for the public’s safety. The city says it will most likely be responding to this incident for several weeks.

Highway 56, in the 100 block of W. Main, has since been reopened to two-way traffic only.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.