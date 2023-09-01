CHENEY RESERVOIR, Kan. (KSNW) – The end-of-summer blowout has many retailers hoping for a very busy weekend.

“We have tried to add things to give people everything they need right here at the marina,” said Kevin O’Brien with O’Brien’s Marina store at Cheney Reservoir. “We offer a lot of conveniences out of the marina here. A lot of people have come to realize we have everything for them here.”

While O’Brien is banking on a good turnout for fun in the sun at the end of summer, not everyone is planning to go out this weekend.

“We are staying home,” said Wichita resident Steve Nelson. “You know it always costs more money. Everything costs more money these days.”

Others are planning on staying home but spending money on food.

“We’re just staying at home cooking out,” said Wichita resident Mariam Salas. “So, to the lake, maybe. But the prices are too expensive to go out anywhere.”

Salas says everything from gas to food has her thinking about staying in.

“But we will be with family,” said Salas.

Others are getting out as areas at Cheney Reservoir start to fill up with people looking for an outing.

“Camping and boating at Cheney Lake,” said Sheila Steven. “The good times and the good friends that we have.”

O’Brien says he’s promoting entertainment over the weekend to entice people to get out to the east entrance, camping area, and boat marina at Cheney Reservoir. They have fireworks planned over the water on Sunday night, with Saturday BBQ, music and even a rock climbing wall.

“So people are a little more conservative with their dollars,” said O’Brien. “Will people spend more money this weekend? We sure hope they do.”