BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans.

Evans lost his life in a crash last October on U.S. Highway 77.

The day’s events will consist of End of Watch riders leading a memorial semi into Burns around 12:30 p.m. to Burns Memorial Park. A ceremony will be at the park located at 106 E. Broadway (gazebo near the intersection of Broadway and Washington) that will include a dedication of the memorial site. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Burns Community Center, 301 N. Washington.

The public is invited to this event, and parking will be available to the north of the Burns Community Center.

For more information about End of Watch, please visit here at www.endofwatchride.com.