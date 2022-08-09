NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A California bicyclist was killed in a crash in Norton County on Monday. It happened around 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, about six miles west of Kansas Highway 383.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi was westbound on the highway when it struck the back of the bicycle. The bicyclist came to rest in the ditch.

The patrol said the bicyclist was identified as 68-year-old Robert C. Schlange of Sierra City, California.

The 41-year-old semi-driver from Phillipsburg wasn’t injured.