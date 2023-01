SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old California man has died after a crash on a Kansas highway Monday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Kansas Highway 143 at Old Highway 81.

The KHP says a semi was eastbound on K-143 when it went off the right edge of the road, through the intersection and entered the east side of Old Highway 81.

The driver, Gurmeet S. Deol of Fresno, died at the scene. The KHP report says Deol was wearing a seatbelt.