DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Dodge City says a case of canine distemper has forced the animal shelter to not take any more dogs for a time.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs.

Right now, all canines currently in the shelter have been placed under quarantine and are being evaluated in an isolated facility. The dogs were tested before being transported. They will be tested again in two weeks and will remain quarantined for up to eight weeks to prevent any spread of the virus.

To ensure no other dogs are potentially exposed to the virus, the Dodge City Animal Shelter will be closed to dogs until Oct. 31 for disinfecting.

According to Laura Stein, animal control supervisor, many of the dogs that come into the shelter do so with an unknown vaccination history.

Veteranians are encouraging the public to vaccinate their pets against canine distemper and other preventable diseases.