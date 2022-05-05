LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A religious order has cleared a Kansas priest after an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City had suspended the Rev. Michael Scully, telling him to have no contact with the public pending the results of an investigation and an internal review. The archdiocese also notified law enforcement.

The Capuchin Province of Mid-America, of which Scully is a member, learned of the allegation on Feb. 25. The religious order also said it notified law enforcement immediately.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Capuchin Province said that an independent investigator and an independent review board did a thorough investigation and found the allegation against Scully to be unsubstantiated.

He said it means “the allegation was not credible based on investigative findings. As a result, Fr. Scully is cleared of this allegation.”

Scully has served as a high school administrator, youth pastor and priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Lawrence, Holy Family Parish in Eudora, and Haskell Indian Nations University Catholic Campus Center in Lawrence.

He also served the Salina, Kansas, diocese, working at St. Joseph’s parish and headed Thomas More Prep-Marian High School in Hays, Kansas.