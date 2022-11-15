WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.

According to the Kit Carson County Sheriff’s Office (KCCSO) in Colorado, after a driver got into an altercation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, they fled the scene and headed toward Colorado.

Once the driver was in Colorado, that is when the KCCSO says they took over the pursuit.

According to the KCCSO, the Burlington Police Department made several attempts to spike the car near Burlington, Colorado, but were unsuccessful.

The car continued at a rate of speed westbound on Interstate 70, the KCCSO says.

Units from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Hugo Marshall and Colorado State Patrol responded on the west side of the County to deploy stop sticks.

According to the KCCSO, the units were able to successfully spike the car, but it continued to flee despite having a flat tire.

The car then exited I-70 at Flager, Colorado, which caused Sheriff Travis Belden to put the nearby school on lockdown as a precaution.

The car drove north on Ruffner Ave with no intention of stopping, according to the KCCSO.

The KCCSO says Sheriff Belden was able to perform a PIT maneuver at Ruffner Ave and County Road V, disabling the car.

The driver was then taken into custody without incident.

The lockdown for the Flagler school was then lifted.