GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A car with four 15-year-old girls from Junction City crashed during a police chase in Geary County according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Toopers say were pursuing a Pontiac Grand AM that was traveling at a high speed near mile marker 291 on Interstate 70 early Thursday afternoon. The Grand AM attempted to make a right turn onto Milford Lake Road and crashed in the ditch.

None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. However, only one passenger sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.