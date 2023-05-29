BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) wants to remind Kansans to celebrate Memorial Day responsibly after a car was impaled Saturday night.

“The driver, I am told, walked away without a scratch. However, this incident could have ended much worse,” said the BCSO.

According to the BCSO, the crash was the result of a DUI.

“We want to wish everyone a Happy and SAFE Memorial Weekend and remind you that we can enjoy our weekend without drinking and driving,” said the BCSO. “Please celebrate responsibly and don’t drink and drive.”