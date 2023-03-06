WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers traveling across the state will be able to save time and money when cashless tolling comes to the Kansas Turnpike in 2024.

Cashless tolling will allow drivers to continue driving and not have to stop at a toll booth to pay fees.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says the new tolling equipment will be located above the mainline of the Kansas Turnpike.

If travelers in Kansas have a K-TAG, a small device that is electronically read at toll plazas, they will continue driving without having to pay a fee. Travelers relying on their license plates will receive a bill in the mail and can pay online.

