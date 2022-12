SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Southbound Interstate 135 has been shut down south of Salina after a cattle truck crashed Tuesday morning.

(Courtesy Trooper Ben Gardner, KHP)

No one was injured in the crash near the exit for Mentor and Smolan. However, they are working on rounding up escaped cattle and removing the crashed truck from the road.

Traffic is being diverted to Old Highway 81. Northbound traffic is not being affected.