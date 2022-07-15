ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews on Thursday had to cool cattle in northwest Kansas after the truck they were on broke down. It happened at the Love’s Travel Stop in Ellis.

The Ellis City Fire Department and Ellis County Kansas Fire & Emergency Management Company 6 responded and hosed the 71 head of cattle down to keep them cool during the sweltering heat.

The Ellis Police Department said the cattle were on the way to Colorado and hadn’t had water since the early morning hours.

Temperatures were in the triple digits across much of Kansas on Thursday. The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center says the dangerous heat will be around through the weekend.