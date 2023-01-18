GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are asking people to avoid the intersection of two highways in Finney County.

(Courtesy Kansas Department of Transportation)

The Garden City Police Department says two semitrucks carrying cattle crashed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 156 and Kansas Highway 23, about 21 miles east of Garden City.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the road is closed due to the crash.

Police say the highway is blocked as crews work to get the cattle free from the wreckage.

So far, there is no word on what caused the crash. However, the area has been in a dense fog advisory for several hours, and the advisory has been extended until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

KSN News will post an update when the intersection has been reopened.