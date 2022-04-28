TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement with the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force have raided multiple CBD shops in Topeka throughout Thursday in an effort to seize illegal products being offered to the general public.

The owner of two CBD American Shaman locations tells 27 News that Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies raided the shops and seized around $20,000 worth of product. Deputies were going after Delta 8 through 10 products, according to the owner. The CBD American Shaman owner says deputies told him they were seizing products from vape shops, gas stations and convenience stores.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, they executed multiple search warrants on retail businesses throughout Shawnee County.

These unlawful products, in various forms and packaging, were identified as Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC and Delta-10 THC products that have been determined to be unlawful schedule I drugs under Kansas law. Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force reports that no retail businesses were shut down during the operation and no arrests have been made at this time. Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office report

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office went on to say that each business they visited on Thursday was served a cease and desist notice calling for the immediate stop to the sale of all Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC and Delta-10 THC products. The investigation into these businesses is currently ongoing.

Earlier Thursday, the owner of CBD Sacred Leaf in Topeka witnessed over a dozen Topeka police officers and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies raid his store and take a majority of his products.

The owner said officers arrived at his west Topeka location near 22nd and Southwest Gage Boulevard, provided a search warrant and seized about 80% of the products. That equates to $10,000 to $15,000, the owner told KSNT 27 News. They also say the products at CBD Sacred Leaf are compliant with Kansas Law.

Law enforcement also raided a cannabis dispensary in Topeka on April 20 where multiple products were seized. Recent action from police has some hemp advocates worried about the future of the hemp in Kansas.