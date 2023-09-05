GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Garden City is celebrating progress on several long-term projects. There were three ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Tuesday. Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed, Garden City Mayor Deb Oyler, and other community leaders participated.

The first ribbon-cutting ceremony was at the new traffic signal at Kansas Highway 156 and Jennie Barker/Mary Street. The busy intersection previously had stop signs.

Reed said KDOT doesn’t usually hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies for traffic signals.

“But this is a particularly important one, as it really marries the growth in the city system along with traffic on our state system,” he said. “We’re making investments in your community to help continue to grow Garden City and southwest Kansas.”

The next ribbon cutting was at the 8th Street Public Art Project, in front of The Arch/El Arco. The arch is a place for reflection and includes images and photographs representing Garden City’s diversity and history.

(Courtesy Kansas Department of Transportation)

The 8th Street project included replacing the brick road with concrete pavement, widening the sidewalk, and installing planter boxes, decorative street lights, and irrigated landscaping.

The City says the project came in under budget. The Kansas Society of Professional Engineers awarded the project the Outstanding Engineering Achievement Award.

The final ceremony was held at Garden City Regional Airport, where workers have been building a new terminal.

File photo of Garden City Airport Terminal. Rendering of the new Garden City Airport Terminal (Courtesy: City of Garden City)

The ribbon cutting celebrates the completion of Phase 1 of the project.

When the new terminal is finished, it will include an enclosed passenger boarding bridge that leads to aircraft, a full-body scanner, a baggage claim system, a public viewing area of the airfield, and more space in the waiting area.

To see the progress on the new terminal, visit the airport’s Facebook page.