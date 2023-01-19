SUSANK, Kan. (KSNW) — A mobile home in central Kansas is considered a complete loss after a heated blanket caused a fire.
According to Barton County Fire Dist. #2 (BCFD2), on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the station in Hoisington was called out to the report of a fire in Susank.
Upon arrival, the BCFD2 says they saw a mobile home engulfed in flames.
A person inside and their pets were able to escape with no injuries, according to the BCFD2.
“There was no gas providing the residence,” the BCFD2 said. “And after investigating, the cause was due to a heating blanket on and left unattended.”
The BCFD2 says the home and its contents are a total loss.
Hoisington was assisted by Beaver Fire Dept, Hoisington EMS, and Barton Co Sheriffs Dept.