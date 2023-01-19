SUSANK, Kan. (KSNW) — A mobile home in central Kansas is considered a complete loss after a heated blanket caused a fire.

According to Barton County Fire Dist. #2 (BCFD2), on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the station in Hoisington was called out to the report of a fire in Susank.

Upon arrival, the BCFD2 says they saw a mobile home engulfed in flames.

A person inside and their pets were able to escape with no injuries, according to the BCFD2.

Courtesy: Barton County Fire Dist. #2

“There was no gas providing the residence,” the BCFD2 said. “And after investigating, the cause was due to a heating blanket on and left unattended.”

The BCFD2 says the home and its contents are a total loss.

Hoisington was assisted by Beaver Fire Dept, Hoisington EMS, and Barton Co Sheriffs Dept.