SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson has sped up his retirement to this Friday, July 1. Deputy Chief Sean Morton will take over until a new police chief is named.

City Manager Mike Schrage made the announcement Thursday. He said that while the chief had intended to retire on Sept. 2, Nelson moved it to Friday due to family medical issues.

“I wish Chief Nelson well in his retirement, and I appreciate Deputy Chief Morton’s willingness to serve as the Interim Police Chief,” Schrage said. “Serving as Deputy Chief since 2014, Chief Morton will provide continuity and will continue and build upon the momentum in initiatives started under Chief Nelson’s leadership.”

Morton has been with the Salina Police Department since 1991, first as a police officer, then detective, lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kansas Wesleyan University and is a 2016 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

The City of Salina has begun the search for a permanent police chief.