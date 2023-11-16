TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) released an amended 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report on Thursday. The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas.

The new findings include an increase in violent crime by 2.9%. Stats released in July showed a decrease in the category.

The updated numbers released Thursday also show a smaller decline in property crime. In July, the agency reported that overall property crimes declined by 10%. Now, new numbers show that property crime has declined by 4.1%.