KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Los Angeles Chargers are experiencing the new and the old in Kansas City this week.

KCI Airport technically welcomed the first airplane to the new terminal Wednesday evening.

It just happened to be the Chargers flying in to face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

A spokesperson for the airport said the Chargers’ Delta flight is the first fully loaded plane to park and unload passengers at the new KCI Airport Terminal.

Construction is still underway on the terminal, and it’s not ready to handle passengers. The Delta gates are not ready either, so Chargers coaches, players, and staff, deplaned on the concrete poured for the new terminal.

The Chiefs home opener will also be the first live-streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime. Prime’s 11-year deal with the NFL includes prime-time games all season long.

While millions of fans will be able to watch kickoff in a new way, the game will take place in one of the league’s most historic stadiums.

The Chiefs organization is marking the 50th season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The stadium opened to the public in 1972.

In true throwback Thursday fashion, the Chiefs painted GEHA field to match the original 1972 design. Look for red end zones and a midfield design with a nod to the old AFC.