WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman had murder charges against her dismissed at the beginning of August.

Ashley Pearson was arrested in August 2022 in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Kyle Hill, 26.

Court documents allege Hill became a violent offender in a Sedgwick County case. Filings accuse Hill of being physically abusive towards Pearson and her baby.

On the night Hill was killed, court documents say he was drunk with a blood alcohol level of .218. Around 2:30 a.m., Hill became angry with Pearson over dinner leftovers, slammed her head into a counter, and then moved toward her baby “aggressively.”

Court filings say Pearson grabbed a knife and hit Hill with it. Pearson allegedly told Hill’s mother to call 911 but didn’t because she “chose not to get the authorities involved.”

Hill later died from the stab wound.

Pearson was arrested because, court documents say, Hill had injuries on his arms and hands that were “consistent” with defensive wounds, and the injury did not match Pearson’s claims of self-defense.

The court granted the motion to dismiss the charges after seeing the evidence. They were dismissed “with prejudice,” which means charges cannot be filed against her again.