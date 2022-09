CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Chase County Schools will not have school Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, due to the water line break.

The district said the junior high volleyball team will still travel to their games, as will the cross country teams.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says the water main has been repaired, but the city of Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without pressure. The sheriff’s office says there is a boil order in effect.