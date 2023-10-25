WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 284 Chase County Schools said there is no school on Wednesday, Oct. 25, due to a water main break.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said the break has been located by the old baseball field on the north end of Cottonwood Falls. The break has caused both Strong City and Cottonwood Falls to be without water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the following:

Chase County Rural Water District No. 1

City of Cottonwood Falls

City of Strong City

According to USD 284, “the water is TENTATIVELY projected to be turned on” in Strong City at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in Cottonwood Falls at 8 a.m. on Thursday, and for the rural water district “after that.”

“Based on the projections, the schools will have a two-hour delay to make sure the repairs hold. School will start at 10 am Thursday, Oct. 26. Buses will run two hours later. No breakfast will be served,” said USD 284.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice once water is restored:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the systems at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage