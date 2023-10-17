CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of Facebook Marketplace scams happening.

“We have been receiving reports of citizens ‘purchasing’ Chiefs Tickets from individuals on Facebook only to find out they were scammed out of hundreds of dollars,” said the CCSO.

The CCSO wants to remind the public that if you are going to buy things off of Facebook, to do so from someone you know.

“It’s very easy for people to make accounts to scam you,” said the CCSO. “And 99% of the time, there is no way to track them down because they use fake names, multiple names, etc.”

The Facebook Help Center has shopping safety tips for buying on Marketplace: