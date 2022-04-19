KSN has corrected the exact location of the hazmat situation from what was previously reported to the Nutrien Ag Solutions facility.

LEOTI, Kan. (KSNW) — What Wichita County officials are calling a “hazmat situation” erupted in Leoti on Tuesday afternoon. The hazmat situation is causing evacuations due to a fire it has caused.

The Ford County Regional Hazardous Materials Team has deployed to Leoti due to the situation.

The hazmat situation broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the Nutrien Ag Solutions facility, located at 505 N 4th St.

The exact cause of the hazmat situation is unknown at this time.

Wichita County officials are asking for people to stay clear of the area north of the railroad tracks.

According to Lynda Goodrich, the Wichita County Clerk, the Community Building has been opened up as a temporary shelter for those who have been told to evacuate. The south entrance is open.

The Baptist Church is also open for anyone seeking shelter.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.