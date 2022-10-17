Cheney, Kan. (KSNW) — Four high school volleyball teams west of Wichita are highly ranked in Kansas; Andale, Cheney, Eisenhower, and Garden Plain.

The Andale Indians are the defending state champions in Class 4A. They have crushed every team in its path on their way to a 35-0 record and number-one state ranking.

The Cheney Cardinals are 30-4 and ranked second in Class 3A. They made it all the way to the 3A state championship match a year ago before falling to Heritage Christian Academy out of Olathe. That loss is fueling the Cardinals as they close out the regular season and prepare to make another postseason run.

It’s nearing the end of another beautiful fall day in Cheney, and inside the high school, five senior volleyball players are about to play their final regular season home match.

“So, they kind of had to wait their turn, and I’m sure it was kind of frustrating at times for them. But at the same time, I think they got to watch and observe so much that they don’t miss anything,” said Cheney Head Coach Sara Walkup. “Like, they know how to play. They know everything. It’s just finally their time to come around and be the ones that are in the spotlight.”

Six-foot-two Campbell Hague is one of those seniors who is shining the brightest.

“We have a lot of young girls, but we also have some new girls that just haven’t been able to play yet,” said Hague. “We have older girls that are experienced who just haven’t seen the floor yet, and it’s exciting to see my friends, some of my best friends, be able to play alongside.”

Hague has led the Cardinals to a 27-2 record and a number-two state ranking in Class 3A.

“She’s very versatile. She is somebody who’s kind of grown into her role. A couple of years ago, she was just kind of trying to get volleyball figured out, and the last year or so, she’s really done a good job of becoming a very hard-to-handle player. She can do so many different things. She’s good with shots with her hand. She’s smart with the ball. She’s got really good ball control. She is tall, and that always helps everybody. But she just has a lot of different parts of her game that have gotten so much better in the last year,” said Walkup.

Hague helped Cheney finish second at the state tournament as a junior, but the Cardinals want more than that this year.

“Mostly the feeling of being there and then just coming up one game short. I work every day with that in mind, I honestly do,” said Hague. “My whole goal is to get a state championship, as of others, and just being able to beat Heritage Christian Academy again will really make me feel better.”

“You feel like you’re right there, and the motivation to get back and get to the top is bigger than ever, and these girls have never done it,” said Walkup. “We’ve never done it in our program. We’ve been runner-up three times, and we’ve never won it. So, it’s cool to see these girls working just as hard as anybody ever has to get back to that point.”

Andale and Cheney met in the Goddard Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15. The undefeated Indians swept the Cardinals 2-0.