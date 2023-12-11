INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) — Police in Independence, Missouri, are trying to find out what caused a deadly crash early Monday morning.

According to Independence police, a person was driving a Chevrolet eastbound on 23rd Street around 12:20 a.m. Monday, when they crashed into a railroad bridge west of Noland Road.

The driver died and was the only person in the car. Police said it seems that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the crash is still under investigation. They also believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

Police say 43-year-old Daniel S. Nelson, who lived in the city, was the man who died that morning.

Nelson was known for painting his face red and yellow for Kansas City Chiefs games and dying his beard those colors too. Nelson’s nickname, according to fellow Superfan Lynn “Weirdwolf” Schmidt, was “Da Beard.”

“We had just been together yesterday,” Schmidt said, talking about Sunday’s Chiefs’ game vs. the Buffalo Bills. “He gave me the big bear hug that he always does. You know, you’ll see photos of us together, and he’s always got his arm just like clawed around you because he wanted to be close with people.”

Schmidt saw the news on Facebook Monday morning. Schmidt’s been dressing up for the Chiefs’ games for the last 24 seasons.

“One of my other friends, Austin, who was a friend with Daniel, sent me a message and told me what had happened and how it had happened, and…. that was rough.”

WDAF-TV had interviewed Nelson a number of times and talked to him in January 2020, right before the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Nelson went to that game and the Super Bowl three years later in Arizona, where the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think the game really took a toll on him yesterday. That loss was hard,” Schmidt said. “I think he let things go.”

A small memorial now lies where Nelson died Monday morning.

“That’s what he called me, was his loctician,” Nelson’s friend Karmen Dungans said.

Dungans had just done Nelson’s latest hairdo Thursday. She said she’ll be OK eventually, but she’s hurting hours after learning her friend died.

“It’s unreal to think. He’s just such a big force, you know?” She continued. “When he walked into a room, you knew it, you know? He just had a big presence about him, so it’s just kind of hard to process that that’s going to be gone.”

Dungans said Nelson was an electrician in the KC metro. He also dyed his beard blue when the Kansas City Royals made their World Series runs in 2014 and 2015.