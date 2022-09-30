EUDORA, Kan. (WDAF) – A child reportedly kidnapped from a home in Topeka is located in Johnson County overnight.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and an officer with the Eudora Police Department were notified the suspects were on the Kansas Turnpike and driving toward the Kansas City area.

The officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle near K-7 and K-10 around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers said they arrested the three adults inside the car and also found a weapon inside the vehicle.

The 3-year-old child was not injured and is in protective custody.