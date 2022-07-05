PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – A child critically injured in an ATV accident has been flown to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday east of Pratt in the 90000 block of SE 10th Street. A caller reported there had been an ATV accident involving two boys, with one of the boys being unresponsive.

Both boys were taken by EMS to Pratt County Regional Medical Center. One child was later airlifted to Wesley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The other child was treated at Pratt Regional.

Their names and current conditions have not been released. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.