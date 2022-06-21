TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced at Countryside United Methodist Church Tuesday morning that $53 million will be made available to eligible licensed daycare providers.

Kansas child care professionals could be eligible for $750 to $2,500 as a bonus. The bonuses will depend on the hours the professional works.

“This is just one more way my administration is helping child care providers,” Gov. Kelly said.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families will be sending out applications to eligible child care professionals within a couple of weeks according to the governor.