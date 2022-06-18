SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) — One child’s body was recovered in western Kansas on Friday at Sam’s Pond in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting on its Facebook page they got a call just after four Friday afternoon of two children involved in a possible drowning.

Hamilton County EMS, the City of Syracuse Fire Department, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and Scuba Ventures Liberal Kansas were called to the scene.

One child was transported to a local hospital while the other remained missing. The other child’s body was later recovered.

The hospitalized child’s condition is still not being given.