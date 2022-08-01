OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A two-year-old child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton, a town south of Topeka, has died.

The child was found at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said they do not believe the child was left in the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated.