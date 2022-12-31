WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Geary County deputies are investigating after what they believe is an accidental shooting that hospitalized a child on Friday.

A news release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 30 at 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence for a report of a child with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim was shot in the shoulder while an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm. The child was transported to an area hospital with what deputies say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still investigating but they say the shooting appears to be accidental. More information will be released when it becomes available.