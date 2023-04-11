CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Concordia Monday evening.

The Concordia Police Department’s Police Chief Brent Gering reports via social media that officers were called at 5:50 p.m. on April 10 to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident near the intersection of Lincoln Street and East 11th Street.

The pedestrian was found to be a child by responding officers and EMS. The child was taken to a local hospital before being transported to Wichita for treatment, according to Gering.

Gering said the child was in serious but stable condition, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.