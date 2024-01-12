WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fire that started in a chimney.

A news release from HFD says at 10:05 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Ave. A for the report of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found fire coming out of the chimney.

Firefighters went into the home and closed off the flue pipe to the chimney. Other crews went on top of the roof and used a dry chemical extinguisher to snuff the fire out.

HFD said the fire did get into a wall around the chimney, but because firefighters reacted quickly, there was only minor damage.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

HFD said residents should have their chimneys cleaned and inspected for cracks to avoid problems with fires.