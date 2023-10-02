SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over $3 million has been generated in economic activity in Saline County because of its new loyalty program, Choose Saline County.

It is an app that allows people to earn stars for shopping locally, anywhere from 5%-20% back. Then, they can redeem those stars at other local businesses or donate them to a local nonprofit.

“You get cash back,” Melissa McCoy, Saline County spokesperson, said. “And then you have stars that are as good as cash in your pocket that you can use that places like Brown’s Shoe Fit or True Betty Boutique or Sharp Performance. Now, if I need something, I will open that app, and I’ll see, oh, where can I get stars back or where can I redeem my stars instead of spending my money.”

Over 114,000 stars have been redeemed, equal to $114,476.

The county received ARPA funding and surveyed the community to figure out how to use it. The survey revealed the community wanted local business recovery.

“They’re seeing new people come into their businesses who maybe forgot they were there,” McCoy said. “I mean, COVID taught us for two years to sit at home and shop online. That was the mantra, was stay home, and that really hurt a lot of our local businesses. And so it’s a matter of kind of relearning your community or getting reacquainted with your community.”

Taylor Weisman is the owner of Brown’s Shoe Fit.

“It’s kind of getting more people to support that idea where, okay, let’s go to Brown’s, let’s go to a locally owned business rather than, you know, a big corporation or whatever the case might be or even online,” Weisman said.

He says there are many customers who may not be there without the stars.

“There are quite a few people where, you know, they would maybe buy one or two shoes a year, but with the stars, maybe they’re buying three or four pairs of shoes a year,” Weisman said. “And that’s what I really like about it, where it’s encouraging more repeat business, and there’s really no disadvantage to doing it.”

They are always looking for more businesses to add to the app as an earner or redeemer.