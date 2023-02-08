Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,351,928, which is 527% higher than the state average of $215,770.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Kansas.

Kansas City, MO-KS: 22 Wichita, KS: 4 Manhattan, KS: 2 Topeka, KS: 2