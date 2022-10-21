WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has put out a request for reuse for the former downtown Wichita Public Library. The building is located a 223 S. Main next to Century II.

The location operated from 1967 to 2018 before the library was moved to its new location near McLean and 2nd Street.

It also served as the county’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in 2021.

“It is a beautiful building. It is one of those buildings that we know is still quite functional and in a great location,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday at his weekly media briefing.

The City of Wichita is seeking creative solutions from qualified non-profit or public entities to adaptively reuse and manage the building. Non-profit and cultural arts are desired.

The city will not provide funding for the rehabilitation of the building and will not consider selling the building, according to documents.

If you like to submit a request for reuse, click here. The response is due by Oct. 28.