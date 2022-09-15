ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Ellis initiated a Trap-Neuter (or spay)-Return (TNR) program on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to the Ellis Police Department (EPD), in the first round of trapping, near the intersection of Walnut St & E 11th St, a mama and her four kittens were caught. The sex of the kittens is unknown.

(Courtesy: Ellis Police Department)

(Courtesy: Ellis Police Department)

“If these cats are yours, please contact the police department to claim them, and they will be returned to you,” said the Ellis Police Department in a Facebook post. “If these cats are not claimed in three days time, they will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and returned to the area in which they are caught.”

The EPD says the program began in order to control the cat population in the city.

If you have any questions about the program or volunteering for any future projects, the EPD asks you to contact your city council member or message their Facebook page for more information.