KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City is known as the City of Fountains.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the City of Fountains Foundation wants to make sure you visit as many fountains as possible this summer.

The foundation launched a Kansas City Fountains tour. The organization says trained volunteers will provide 90-minute bus tours of the city’s fountains and sculptures.

The tours are held on the third Saturday of each month from May through September. Tours leave from the Kauffman Foundation offices at 4801 Rockhill Road at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Free parking is available.

The next tour is May 20.

Tours are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Children under 8 are not allowed on the bus tour. Tours must be booked on the City of Fountains website.

The Kansas City-metro has more than 200 fountains.

The City of Fountains Foundation raises money to support dozens of those fountains.