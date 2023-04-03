GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A few days after falling bricks forced the City of Garden City to block off the perimeter of the historic Windsor Hotel, the perimeter is open again.

The City says the Garden City Fire Department and the contractor for Finney County Preservation Alliance, Inc. shored up the rear wall and façade of the hotel based on the recommendations of the State Fire Marshal’s Office Structural Engineer.

Finney County Preservation Alliance owns the Windsor Hotel and has been restoring the historic building.

A spokesperson for the City says the barricades placed on Main Street Friday have been removed, and people can start parking in front of the hotel again.