GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Goodland has announced the death of Chief Frank Hayes, Jr.

The city says Hays due to medical complications Wednesday morning. He was 53 years old.

“Chief Hayes, known by the community as “Frankie,” served our community with unwavering loyalty and devotion,” said Goodland. “He was not only a dedicated law enforcement officer but also a trusted friend and mentor to many in the community. His tireless effort to ensure that our city was a safe place to live, work and raise families, is a testament to his true character and integrity.”

According to the City, Hayes served as an officer with the Goodland Police Department from August 2003 to July 2007 and then returned to the Goodland Police Department in February 2017. He was appointed as Police Chief on Sept. 7, 2020, and was still serving the City of Goodland in that capacity.

The City of Goodland says they extend their deepest condolences to Hayes’ family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“We also offer our condolences to his law enforcement family, who have lost one of their own,” said the City. “We thank Chief Hayes for his commitment and dedication to making our community a safer place, and we will remember how he always put the needs of others first in his service.”