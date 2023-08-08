GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend is raising its entry-level wages for its employees.
The entry-level wage increase to $15.50 per hour will begin on Aug. 20.
The City of Great Bend says it also provides a great benefit package.
Current open positions, both part-time and full-time, with the City of Great Bend, include:
- City of Great Bend Police Department custodian
- Firefighter/EMT – paramedic
- Police officer
- Seasonal mower/maintenance
To see all open positions with the City of Great Bend, click here.
The City of Great Bend provides equal employment and advancement opportunities to all individuals.