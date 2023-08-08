Courtesy: The City of Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend is raising its entry-level wages for its employees.

The entry-level wage increase to $15.50 per hour will begin on Aug. 20.

The City of Great Bend says it also provides a great benefit package.

Current open positions, both part-time and full-time, with the City of Great Bend, include:

City of Great Bend Police Department custodian

Firefighter/EMT – paramedic

Police officer

Seasonal mower/maintenance

To see all open positions with the City of Great Bend, click here.

The City of Great Bend provides equal employment and advancement opportunities to all individuals.