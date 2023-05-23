GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Great Bend says utility crews have been busy for the past several weeks repairing lines damaged by contractors.

The City said in a news release that water and sewer crews have been working long hours and can barely keep up with the repairs that are needed to make to the city’s water leaks and damaged sewer mains. They say the damage was “caused by contractors.”

The City is asking for the public’s patience while they work to catch up.

If you have an issue and need to contact someone, call the Front Door Building at 620-793-4100 or the City of Great Bend Utilities at 620-793-4170.