WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Larned on Monday received over $1 million for upgrades to the Larned Fire Department.

The City of Larned says the funds will go towards replacing two outdated fire engines, as well as a mobile emergency communications center.

The mobile emergency communications center is a dedicated vehicle that can be driven to a location to serve as a command post, which the city says will “allow the city to continue to serve its citizens during times of crisis.”

The funds come from the Agriculture Appropriations bill as part of the Rural Community Facilities Program.