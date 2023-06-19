LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Liberal will be picking up tree limbs that fell during Saturday’s storm.

The City says the storms that moved through Saturday night caused damage throughout Liberal.

“The storms left fallen trees, broke power poles and electrical lines, and other damage to locations,” the City said.

Liberal says they will be helping with picking up tree limbs starting Tuesday, June 20.

The City is asking citizens to place their broken tree limbs parallel to the curb in their front yard and to not put tree limbs in alleys.

“Staff will only make one pass-through on each street, so please have all your storm-damaged limbs out by the curb by Tuesday at 7 a.m.,” Liberal said. “For the elderly and disabled residents who need help with tree debris removal, please call 620-626-2201 so that we can add you to the list for assistance.”

Western Avenue will continue to be closed from General Welch to 6th Street until further notice to allow the electrical company to repair the lines and poles and restore power.

The City is asking all citizens to please stay away from the area, as repairs may take several days.