LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Lyons has provided its plans for a building that partially collapsed on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Ed Truelove, the city administrator of Lyons, says there will be three structural engineers involved with the building collapse.

“One from the City, one from the insurance company, and one for the building owner,” said Truelove.

Truelove says at least one of the structural engineers supports the building owner’s goal.

“The owner has obtained a demolition permit, and plans to deconstruct the upper story of the building, and has a plan to place a new roof over the first story,” said Truelove. “The end result will be to save the first story, and place a new roof over that portion.”

Truelove said himself that it would be a “great outcome” and that it would allow the City to retain its historic look in the downtown area.

The rebuild is expected to take months, but the timeline is ultimately up to the building owner, according to Truelove.

“From my perspective, I will be closely watching the demolition/construction project, to make sure public safety is paramount,” said Truelove.

He says he would like to reopen the fourth lane of traffic on the highway. The westbound curblane is still closed off for the project at this time.